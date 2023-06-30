Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 45,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $141.25. 105,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.15 and its 200 day moving average is $140.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

