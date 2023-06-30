Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $491.37. The stock had a trading volume of 719,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.