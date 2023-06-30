Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,239,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Diageo Price Performance
DEO traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.48. 198,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,380. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Diageo Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
- Constellation Brands Stock Swings After Earnings Announcement
- Freeport-McMoRan: Analysts Bullish Ahead Of Growth Copper’s Spurt
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.