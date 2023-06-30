Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,239,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

DEO traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.48. 198,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,380. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diageo Profile

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.77) to GBX 3,700 ($47.04) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.40) to GBX 3,850 ($48.95) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.17) to GBX 4,720 ($60.01) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.22) to GBX 4,000 ($50.86) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,908.89.

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.