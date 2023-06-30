OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $20.46.

Institutional Trading of OncoSec Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCS. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares during the period. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

