OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Price Performance

NASDAQ OCX opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,054,400.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,400.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,520,638 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in OncoCyte by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the second quarter worth $896,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

(Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.