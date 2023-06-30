ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.92

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.92 and last traded at $93.81, with a volume of 358622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Mizuho upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.12.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,056,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,312 shares in the company, valued at $50,400,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,450 shares of company stock worth $5,004,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

