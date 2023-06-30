Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group accounts for approximately 5.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $18,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OMC opened at $94.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $97.22.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

