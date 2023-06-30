OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 20,227 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,227 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

