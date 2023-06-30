OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,549 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,528,000 after acquiring an additional 190,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104,196 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 52,033.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,513,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,545 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VBR opened at $164.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

