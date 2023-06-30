OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,103 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $178,964,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $132,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $294.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

