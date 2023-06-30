OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,799 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 384,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,004,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

