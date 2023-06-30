OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,808 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

CVS stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $79.60. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

