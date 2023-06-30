Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Okta by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after acquiring an additional 237,961 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,433,000 after buying an additional 3,866,915 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Okta by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,857,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,590,000 after buying an additional 83,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,703,000 after acquiring an additional 70,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Okta by 394.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,799 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,907 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Shares of OKTA traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,817. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

