Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %

ODC opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.64.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Insider Transactions at Oil-Dri Co. of America

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 92,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

