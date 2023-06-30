Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Given New $14.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Offerpad Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.39.

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.77. Offerpad Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $609.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.86 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 119.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions will post -5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $43,164.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,044,222 shares in the company, valued at $21,918,398.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 48.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 885,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

