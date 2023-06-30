OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered OceanFirst Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

OCFC stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.88. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $100.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.93 million. Analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy purchased 6,473 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $100,007.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,573 shares of company stock worth $165,054. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.