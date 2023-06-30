Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.56

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and traded as high as $11.82. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 283,840 shares changing hands.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
