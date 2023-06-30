Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.56

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and traded as high as $11.82. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 283,840 shares changing hands.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 162,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

