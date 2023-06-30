Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 1.1 %

NVS stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.