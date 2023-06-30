NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Posts Earnings Results

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. 1,027,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,614. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 40.75, a quick ratio of 57.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NG shares. StockNews.com downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

In related news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $255,111.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,519 shares in the company, valued at $291,776.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $126,984.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $255,111.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,776.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,493,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,754,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after buying an additional 1,944,885 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164,387 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 968,700 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,877,000 after buying an additional 926,148 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 424,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

