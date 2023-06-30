Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVR – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nova Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NOVVR opened at $0.18 on Friday. Nova Vision Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

Institutional Trading of Nova Vision Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVVR. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Mangrove Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 628,761 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 597,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 112,209 shares during the last quarter.

