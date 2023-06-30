Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Trading Down 1.5%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Northern Star Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28.

About Northern Star Resources

(Free Report)

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Bronzewing projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.