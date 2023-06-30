Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 14,329 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,510,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,329 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $128,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,555,000 after purchasing an additional 408,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $83.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

