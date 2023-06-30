Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.12% of American Tower worth $116,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $192.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.00.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.53.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

