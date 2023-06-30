Nordea Investment Management AB Has $139.40 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.89% of Quest Diagnostics worth $139,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,736,910,000 after buying an additional 90,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,754,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,783,000 after buying an additional 567,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,475,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,663,000 after buying an additional 105,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $141.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.