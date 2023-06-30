Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,894 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $121,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,074,783 shares of company stock valued at $440,437,914. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $464.47 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $468.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $432.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.