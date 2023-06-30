Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nogin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Nogin Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NOGN opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. Nogin has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $230.20.

Insider Activity at Nogin

Nogin ( NASDAQ:NOGN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter.

In other Nogin news, major shareholder Stephen Choi purchased 333,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,103,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shahriyar Rahmati bought 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,586,827 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,481. Insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nogin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOGN. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nogin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nogin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nogin in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in Nogin in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Nogin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nogin

Nogin, Inc provides an e-commerce and technology platform in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. The company's platform tools provide services in the areas of website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

