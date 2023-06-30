Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in June

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NINOY opened at $12.87 on Friday. Nikon has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Nikon had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikon will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial Metrology and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

