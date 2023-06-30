Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading 6.5% Higher

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.17. 25,763,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 30,692,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Nikola Trading Up 8.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $874.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 143.04% and a negative net margin of 1,332.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,884,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 120,223 shares in the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Nikola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,754,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 358,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,936,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 674,007 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,459,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

