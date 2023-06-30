NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,976 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.19. The company has a market cap of $174.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

