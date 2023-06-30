Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nickel 28 Capital Stock Performance
Shares of CONXF stock remained flat at $0.88 during trading on Friday. 1,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,590. Nickel 28 Capital has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.
About Nickel 28 Capital
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nickel 28 Capital
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Nickel 28 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel 28 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.