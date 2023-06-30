NFT Trading Up 12.8% Over Last Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 30th. NFT has a total market cap of $659,975.45 and $18.84 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013840 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,046.47 or 1.00070306 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01790327 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

