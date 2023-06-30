NFT Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $659,975.45 and approximately $18.84 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019359 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014104 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,425.70 or 0.99992047 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01790327 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

