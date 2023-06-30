NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NEXON Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NEXOY opened at C$19.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.38. NEXON has a 12-month low of C$16.08 and a 12-month high of C$25.06.
About NEXON
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NEXON
- Verve Therapeutics Gains 20.74% In June as Ark Funds Invest
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
- Rite Aid Could Become An Acquisition Target
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.