Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.8% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $14.41 on Friday, hitting $442.65. 2,181,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,277,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.63. The company has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $448.65.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.39.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

