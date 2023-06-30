NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading 5.8% Higher

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.87. 152,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,059,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.55.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.31 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,090,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 184.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,633,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 50.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,880,000 after purchasing an additional 902,024 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,654,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 886,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.