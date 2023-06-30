National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Issues Earnings Results

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. National Beverage had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter valued at $233,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

