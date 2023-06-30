National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2023

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZFree Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.30 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 12.12%. National Beverage’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

National Beverage Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,699. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.00. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 15.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in National Beverage by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also

Earnings History for National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.