National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.30 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 12.12%. National Beverage’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

National Beverage Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,699. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.00. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

National Beverage Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 15.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in National Beverage by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

