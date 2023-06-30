Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Naspers Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NPSNY stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. Naspers has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25.

Get Naspers alerts:

Naspers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms; and offers eMAG platform for online food and grocery delivery network.

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.