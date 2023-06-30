Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Naspers Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NPSNY stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. Naspers has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25.
Naspers Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Naspers
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.