Nano Market Cap Reaches $88.86 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $88.86 million and $986,745.93 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,432.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.00278768 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.05 or 0.00834813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013539 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.79 or 0.00538223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00059201 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

