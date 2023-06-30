Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading 4.7% Higher

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. 862,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,295,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Nano Dimension Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a market cap of $614.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 521.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

