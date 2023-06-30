Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,563 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,772. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,026,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,399,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

