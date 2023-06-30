Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.9% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $31,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,115,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 50,106 shares during the period. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.98. 254,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,608. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.70.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

