Nadler Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AB. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,671 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1,962.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,959,000 after buying an additional 1,189,310 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $10,761,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 248,055 shares in the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $422,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,776.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 113,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,820. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.64%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

