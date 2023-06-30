Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $55.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 8.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $55,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $141.74. The company had a trading volume of 358,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,333. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.57 and its 200-day moving average is $139.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

