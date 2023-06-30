Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $35.63 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.