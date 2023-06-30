Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Short Interest Down 59.7% in June

Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the May 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.0 days.

Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded Mycronic AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:MICLF remained flat at $26.25 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares. Mycronic AB has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.68.

Mycronic AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells production equipment for electronics industry in Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, other Americas, China, South Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Pattern Generators, High Flex, High Volume, and Global Technologies.

