Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.78

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.78 and last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 46949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

