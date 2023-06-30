Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 9,679 Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRT. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,263. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 78.44% and a return on equity of 470.25%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

