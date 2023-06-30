Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 43 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Graham worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Graham by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 155.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 35.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Graham by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Graham by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GHC traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $568.46. 2,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $525.58 and a 1 year high of $681.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $576.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $600.66.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 132.80%.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $581.63 per share, with a total value of $58,163.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

