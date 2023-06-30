Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at $282,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crescent Energy by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 4,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $66,138. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRGY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 110,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $18.16.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.81. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 65.47% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $590.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report).

